St John Ambulance Warrnambool is in desperate need of more volunteers.
Nicole Larter, the divisional manager for Warrnambool, said new recruits were needed to ease the pressure on south-west paramedics.
St John Ambulance volunteers provide a vital service at community events, festivals and emergencies.
This year, Warrnambool volunteers have dedicated more than 3000 hours to emergencies, events, and training.
Ms Larter said the division had lost 60 per cent of its volunteers since the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Events are picking up, which is great," she said.
"We already have events booked in for September and October and we can only expect this to increase as we approach summer.
"To be fully equipped, we would need at least five more recruits."
Ms Larter said it was more important than ever to recruit more volunteers, with recent ambulance response times in Warrnambool increasing by two minutes.
She said volunteering was incredibly rewarding.
"In addition to the wide range of first aid skills our volunteers gain, St John offers real-world exposure," Ms Larter said.
"With members able to practice skills like patient assessment, history taking and infection control techniques, they gain confidence and experience working with the community.
"Volunteers are also able to engage with a group of like-minded community members who share a common desire to help their local area."
Volunteers do not need a medical background and all uniforms, training and equipment will be provided by St John Ambulance Victoria.
An information session will be held for prospective volunteers on Wednesday, September 14.
For more information and to register visit www.stjohnvic.com.au/volunteer-recruitment-info-session
Advertisement
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
