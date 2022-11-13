It may be a simple gesture, but the gifting of a replacement trophy lost in a fire means the world to Jacque Dickson.
The 19-year-old was attempting to complete an exam as part of her university studies when a fire broke out in the family's Garvoc home in June.
Miss Dickson said she witnessed a "ball of fire" coming from the home's split system airconditioner when she responded to the smoke detector.
She was able to flee the house, which was gutted by fire, with the family's two dogs.
The family lost most of their belongings, including a trophy Miss Dickson had received from Emmanuel College for being the top performer in textiles at Emmanuel College when she completed year 12.
Miss Dickson said this item was one that she was distraught about losing.
Last month, she was presented with a replacement trophy by the school.
Miss Dickson said she was extremely grateful.
She said it meant even more than she first realised because her textiles folio was also lost in the fire.
The school also replaced a number of trophies Miss Dickson's sister Rachel won while at Emmanuel.
"I got the product design and technology ducks and my sister, who was 2019 alumni, got a trophy for physics above 98 and a couple of other ones," Miss Dickson said.
She said the family had lost a large number of trophies in the fire.
"The biggest trophy cabinet was right in the kitchen where the fire was and that was just disintegrated. There was nothing left where it was."
Miss Dickson said the family was lucky to have another home on their Garvoc property.
She said it was a lot smaller than the home that was destroyed by fire, but the family was making do.
Miss Dickson said the family hoped work would begin on rebuilding the home before Christmas.
At the time of the fire, Bryan Dickson said he was relieved he had decided to install smoke detectors connected to power throughout the house 12 months earlier.
Mr Dickson said his daughter heard noises but at first dismissed them because she was focused on her exam.
"She was very, very lucky," Mr Dickson said.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.
