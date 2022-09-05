A Warrnambool man already serving jail time for an armed robbery has pleaded guilty to a series of commercial break-ins.
Sam Keegan, 29, of King Street, was last month jailed for a minimum of 12 months after he robbed a service station attendant at knife point while wearing a zombie costume mask.
On Monday he pleaded guilty to offences relating to a series of break-ins and thefts at two commercial premises in Warrnambool.
The court heard he attended Warrnambool's Lady Bay Dental Surgery on November 9 last and climbed onto the roof using scaffolding shortly before 1am.
He then climbed down a ladder and into a rear courtyard where he smashed a window with a hammer.
Keegan climbed into an office area and stole a set of keys and $20 in coins from a cash tin.
Then on November 22, he again used a hammer to smash a window at VicRoads before entering the premises.
An alarm was activated and he was captured on CCTV wearing a rubber face mask and a large woollen jacket.
Keegan found the cash tills to be empty and left.
The offending occurred before the armed robbery at the service station.
The court heard he told police he wore the masks because he was well-known around town.
Investigators searched his home on December 9 and 10 that year, locating items from the dental clinic as well as the mask and jacket seen in the CCTV footage from VicRoads.
Kerry Schroeder, representing Keegan, said the man was heavily intoxicated at the time of the offending and suffering from ill mental health.
She said with time already served, Keegan could be released on parole in October.
Magistrate Franz Holzer accepted the man had psycho-social issues that were triggered by drug and alcohol use.
Keegan was jailed for two months, all of which will be served concurrently, meaning he won't serve another day in jail.
Mr Holzer said if the man had pleaded not guilty, he would have served a further six months.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
