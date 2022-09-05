The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting warmer than average daytime temperatures across the south-west this spring.
BOM senior climatologist Jonathan Pollock said the region was also expected to be wetter than average.
Mr Pollock said climate drivers including La Nina and the Negative Indian Ocean Dipole were contributing to the wetter than average weather conditions across the eastern part of the country.
He said along the south-west coast there was likely to be above average rainfall, but the chances were only slightly increased.
"Most places around Victoria have between 60 to 70 per cent chance of getting above average rainfall," he said.
"By the time you get down to Warrnambool there's about a 64 per cent chance of having above average spring rainfall."
He said the winter rainfall totals Victoria received were "near average" but it was a "bit mixed".
"Overall most of the south-west got average rainfall but around Warrnambool it was a bit above average."
He said the winter daytime temperatures were "pretty close to average" while the night temperatures were a "little bit warmer than average and a bit milder" due to seasonal variation.
Mr Pollock said winter rainfall varied.
"August was fairly wet for the state and for parts of the south-west but July was quite dry in most areas," he said.
"June was wet in the south-west. It wasn't consistent. There was a bit of a spell there in the middle of winter when it was drier than usual, but then it was bookmarked with some above average falls at the beginning and end."
South-west winter rainfalls saw Portland record one of the highest totals with 318mm, followed by Warrnambool which received 291mm, Port Fairy had 241mm, Hamilton had 226.2 and Mortlake's tanks were boosted by 216.6mm.
In Warrnambool, June was the wettest month with 121.6mm, then August with 97mm and in July 73mm of rain was recorded.
Last year's August rainfall figure was 76.6mm - about 20mm less than the same time this year.
In August, Warrnambool's top temperature was 20 degrees, compared to 18C in July and 16.2C in June.
In Warrnambool residents shivered to a low of -1.3 degrees in July, 0.1 in August and 3 degrees in June.
Warrnambool's highest daily rainfall in August was 18.8mm on August 30, and around 13mm on both August 24 and August 16.
There were 10 days of the month where zero rainfall was recorded compared to five days of nil rainfall in 2021.
Port Fairy reached a high of 21.5 degrees in August, which was slightly up on its high of 20.7 degrees for the same month last year.
Port Fairy's total rainfall of 241mm was made up of 87mm in August, 73.4mm in July, and 81mm in June.
The most rain fell in Port Fairy on August 30 when there was 27.2mm recorded.
Hamilton's winter rainfall was made up of 108mm in August and 38.4mm in July, while in June 79.8mm was recorded. Its August 2021 figure was 64.4mm, almost half of this year's August rainfall total of 108mm.
