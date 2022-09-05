The Standard

Bureau of Meteorology recaps winter and looks to south-west spring predictions

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated September 5 2022 - 6:33am, first published 5:00am
The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting warmer than average daytime temperatures across the south-west this spring.

The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting warmer than average daytime temperatures across the south-west this spring.

