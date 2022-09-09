The Standard

Warrnambool City Council looking overseas to fill skills shortages

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated September 9 2022 - 2:09am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jimesh Padsala, 24, Akshay Kapadia, 26, Pritesh Katharotiya, 27, Martin Ruane, Nat Stevens, Darshik Zalawadia, 27 and Kiran Patel, 27, have enjoyed working at Rodger Constructions alongside Martin Ruane and Nat Stevens (centre). Picture by Anthony Brady

Warrnambool City Council is looking overseas in a bid to fill job vacancies across the region.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.