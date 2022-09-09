Warrnambool City Council is looking overseas in a bid to fill job vacancies across the region.
Under the Great South Coast Designated Area Migration Agreement (DAMA), there are 38 occupations that international applicants can apply for.
These are jobs that are made available to overseas workers that are not available under other visa programs.
Council's city growth director Andrew Paton said it was hoped the list of occupations would increase.
"The number of occupations has grown from 27 to 38 in the past 12 months and council is in the process of lodging an application to the Department of Home Affairs to raise the number of eligible occupations by a further 75 occupations," Mr Paton said.
"Occupations are available in the GSC DAMA which are not available under other visa programs and most importantly offer a permanent pathway to residency which is not always available through other visa programs."
Mr Paton said Warrnambool, like many parts of Australia, had experienced a decrease in overseas migration due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"In the year ending 30 June 2021, overseas migration contributed a net loss of 89,000 to Australia's population, which is the second lowest on record after a loss of 129,000 during World War I," he said.
"Australia's migration system is therefore playing catch-up and it will take a number of years to return to pre-COVID levels of overseas migration.
"Warrnambool and the region is not immune to these impacts and have experienced declines in net overseas migration as a component of population growth which of course contributes, in part, to our thin labour force on the ground and jobs not getting done."
Mr Paton said the city's population had increased by about 270 each year due to overseas migration prior to the pandemic.
"For the year ending June 2021, the net overseas migration to Warrnambool is expected to be significantly lower, as is the case across the nation," he said.
Rodger Constructions is one Warrnambool business that is benefitting from the skills of a number of overseas staff members.
In November 2020, Darshik Zalawadia, 27, and Akshay Kapadia, 26, visited Warrnambool in search of jobs.
The two had studied civil engineering in Mumbai in their home country of India and moved to Australia in search of opportunities.
They had planned to seek employment in Melbourne but found it difficult when a number of work sites shut down due to the pandemic.
Mr Kapadia had secured an interview with a Warrnambool company and Mr Zalawadia planned to drop in resumes at construction sites while in the city.
"The night before I had a look on Facebook and I saw Rodger's was hiring," he said.
Mr Zalawadia met with Rodger's engineer Martin Ruane and secured a job at the company.
He started with the company in November 2020 and has not looked back since.
Mr Kapadia also secured a role at Rodger's and the two encouraged friends Kiran Patel, 27, Pritesh Katharotiya, 27, and Jimesh Padsala, 24, to also seek jobs in the coastal city.
The friends said they loved living in Warrnambool and said the team at Rodger's treat them like family.
"We found it really difficult to get any level of construction worker," Mr Ruane said.
"These guys have come in and provided a bit of stability."
Mr Ruane said he was impressed by their work ethic.
Mr Zalawadia said the friends had been welcomed with open arms by members of the south-west community.
He and a number of his friends are looking forward to when their fiancees move to Warrnambool next year.
"It's a beautiful place to live," Mr Zalawadia said.
The West Warrnambool Cricket Club is also benefitting from their skills on the field.
Recently, the friends marked Ganesh Chaturthi - the festival commemorating the birth of the Hindu god Ganesha - with an event in Warrnambool.
They hope to host an even bigger community celebration next year.
Mr Kapadia said he and his friends moved to Australia in search of bigger opportunities than what was offered back home in India.
"If there are 10 positions, you have hundreds of people in the queue for that position," he said.
Rodger Constructions director Graeme Rodger said he was delighted to have the men join his team.
"In 2020 we underwent a restructure and looked at ways we could do things differently," Mr Rodger said.
"Bringing these men on board was part of that.
"It's been a great decision and I'm proud to have them on our team. Their attitude to life is a breath of fresh air and rubs off on those around them.
"They play an integral role in bringing our projects to fruition during a period of unprecedented demand for residential development in Warrnambool."
Land in Warrnambool's Nat Stevens said attendees at the festival held by the employees were incredibly impressed.
"We ate, we danced, we laughed," she said.
"It was magic and we all really loved it. Sharing in gifts prepared for Ganesh was really special. It was unlike anything we've ever experienced before.
"The depth of generosity in their hospitality was remarkable and the food was amazing. Everybody felt so grateful to be part of it. We've marked out the calendar for next year."
Another Warrnambool company which is experiencing skills shortages is Cri-Tech Plumbing Services.
Director Barry Warburton said Cri-Tech was experiencing its busiest period since it started six decades ago.
However, the company struggling to keep up with demand for its services due to a shortage of plumbers.
Mr Warburton said several years ago there would have been "applicants lining up at the door".
However, recent efforts to recruit more plumbers has resulted in "a handful" of applications.
Mr Warburton said the company, which had a team of about 40 - which includes plumbers, labourers and refrigeration technicians - had work that would take it through to this time next year.
The company has staff working on large commercial projects including Lyndoch's new medical centre as well as South West TAFE, along with other projects.
"We're the same as everyone," Mr Warburton said.
"It's impossible to get plumbers."
Mr Warburton said the company could comfortably employ another five to six plumbers and was also looking for apprentices.
"We could take on more apprentices if we could find people who wanted to work in the trade," he said.
Mr Warburton said it was disappointing interest in the trade had waned, because it could open many doors.
"Plumbers can get a job anywhere," he said.
Skills shortages are impacting south-west employers across a wide range of industries. The number of jobs advertised for the region has increased by 1000, according to WDEA.
