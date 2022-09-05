Warrnambool Mermaids coach Lee Primmer hopes to see his daughter and assistant coach Courtney Thompson take her growing coaching experience to an American college basketball program.
Thompson will relocate to Southern California in December, where her husband Charles has started as a baseball coach at Ventura College.
Ahead of the the big move, father and daughter shared ultimate success by coaching the Mermaids to their latest Big V championship on Saturday night.
"It was a nice way to have a family member you probably weren't going to see regularly... to finish off the season like that was really great," Primmer said. "She's getting a little coaching resume organised now, being an assistant coach in a semi-professional league. Hopefully she can find something over there. And hopefully I can go over there and watch a team she's coaching in years to come."
Thompson was thrilled to cap a season working alongside her dad with a championship.
"It's been a great bunch of girls to work with... and it's been amazing having dad to look up to as a coach," Thompson said. "He's taught me so much. Hopefully I can take that on board and maybe get a coaching position in America at the college with my husband."
Thompson said her move to America was already locked in prior to the start of the Big V season, with the chance to coach alongside her dad allowing her an opportunity to spend time with family in the months prior to her move.
"I've moved down here (from Geelong) with my son Devonte, my sister has just had a baby," she said. "It's been great to spend that quality time with them before I go back to the states."
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
