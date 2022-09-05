The Standard
Watch

Father-daughter duo Lee Primmer, Courtney Thompson help Warrnambool Mermaids win Big V Championship

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated September 5 2022 - 2:38am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mermaids coach Lee Primmer with his daughter and assistant coach Courtney Thompson after winning a Big V Championship together. Picture by Anthony Brady

Warrnambool Mermaids coach Lee Primmer hopes to see his daughter and assistant coach Courtney Thompson take her growing coaching experience to an American college basketball program.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.