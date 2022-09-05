Firefighters bring house fire under control

UPDATE, Monday, 11am:
Country Fire Authority firefighters raced to the scene of a house fire in an isolated area in the south-west on Monday morning.
Advertisement
A CFA spokesman said the alarm was raised at 7.35am on Monday to a house fire on Myamyn-Macarthur Road in Knebsworth, west of Macarthur.
"Nine CFA units from Warrnambool, Hamilton, Byaduk, Heywood, Macarthur and District 5 HQ responded to the incident," he said.
"Firefighters arrived on scene to find the structure fully engulfed by fire. Crews undertook fire attack to bring the fire under control."
The spokesman said firefighters confirmed no one was inside the structure at the time of the fire and the scene was deemed under control at 10.33am.
"Extinguishing and mopping up works are continuing," he said.
It's understood the home was destroyed in the fire.
At 9.33am:
Country Fire Authority units responded to reports of a house fire in Myamyn-Macarthur Road in Knebsworth at 7.35am on Monday.
A spokesman said eight CFA units from Warrnambool, Hamilton, Byaduk, Heywood and Macarthur responded to the incident.
"Firefighters arrived on scene to find the structure fully engulfed by fire. The incident was still ongoing as at 8.55am."
Earlier: There's a house fire been reported on Monday morning at Knebsworth, west of Macarthur.
Country Fire Authority units are in attendance and on the way to the property on the Myamyn-Macarthur Road, midway between Macarthur and the Henty Highway.
The alarm was raised at 7.36am and there are currently eight emergency vehicles responding.
The situation is currently described as not being under control.
More to come.
IN OTHER NEWS
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.