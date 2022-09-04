Puppy scammers ripping thousands off victims

Police are urging south-west Victorians to be alert to scammers after reports of widespread scams linked to online puppy sales.
Detectives are investigating reports of hundreds of people who have lost thousands of dollars after being scammed by fake puppy advertisements.
Scammers are advertising puppies for sale on websites that appear to be professional and also in online marketplaces.
Police said once a buyer made an enquiry with the seller, they were sent a photo of a puppy.
Victims are generally asked to make cash deposits into a bank account for a puppy, which often includes costs for interstate transport, insurance and registration fees.
Victims often also report being asked for further funds once the initial money is paid, with a variety of excuses, such as different crates or equipment being required.
The communication is usually by email, text, online or telephone and once payment has been made, the scammer ceases all contact.
Victims don't receive the puppy and lose their money, with losses between $700 and $10,000 reported.
The most prevalent breeds are Cavoodles, French Bulldogs, Mini Teacup Puppies, Golden Retrievers, Corgies and Dachshunds.
Some cases reported to police include:
Police said puppies could be bought safely online, but it was important that people were vigilant and followed crucial rules:
A Deer Park man was charged by Brimbank detectives earlier this year in relation to alleged puppy scams.
If you believe you have been the victim of a scam, people are encouraged to make a report to your local police station.
Anyone with information in relation to the scam is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
Brimbank Acting Detective Sergeant Laura Montgomery said police were encouraging people to do their research before buying.
"While it might be convenient to purchase a puppy online, it's imperative you see what you are buying before transferring funds as this is the safest option," she said.
"Not only do victims lose a significant financial amount, this type of scam takes an enormous emotional toll on people who are devastated that they have been taken advantage of after wanting to bring in a puppy into their lives."
