Today across the south-west will be partly cloudy with a solid chance of a shower.
The winds south-easterly 15 to 20 km/h becoming light in the early afternoon.
At 7am in Warrnambool it was eight degrees, felt like 6.2 and we've had two millimetres of rain since 9am yesterday.
Warrnambool and Mortlake are expecting top temperatures of 15 degrees, Colac, Casterton, Heywood, Terang, Camperdown and Port Fairy 14 and Hamilton, Ararat and Portland 13.
A large high pressure system south-west of Tasmania is directing a cool south to south-easterly airstream across Victoria that will continue today as the high moves slowly east.
Winds will tend milder easterly on Tuesday as the high passes to the south of Tasmania, then become warmer north-easterly on Wednesday as a low pressure system crosses waters south of the Bight and an associated trough approaches north-west Victoria.
The trough will enter western Victoria on Thursday morning, crossing the rest of the state during the afternoon and evening as the low moves south-east towards Tasmania.
For the rest of the week, Tuesday will be a mostly sunny 17, Wednesday a mostly sunny 19, Thursday will be wet with a 50 per cent chance of 8mm and a top of 17, Friday showers (50 per cent chance of 4mm) with a top of 15, Saturday showers (50 per cent chance of 1mm) a top of 16 and Sunday a top of 15 with a 50 per cent chance of 1mm.
