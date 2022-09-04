The Standard

Tops in the mid teens throughout the week

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated September 4 2022 - 9:31pm, first published 9:29pm
Today will be cloudy before a couple of fine days and a wet Thursday. Today's top in Warrnambool is expected to be 15 degrees.

Today across the south-west will be partly cloudy with a solid chance of a shower.

