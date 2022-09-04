Portland woman Roma still missing

Portland police have repeated a call for public help to locate missing local woman Roma.
The 69-year-old is possibly driving a white Volkswagen Beetle, registration 1GW-1QE.
Police and family members still hold concerns for Roma's welfare after an alert was issued on Sunday and repeated on Monday morning.
"If you have any sightings of Roma or her vehicle, please call Portland police station on 5522 1500," a spokesman said.
There have been no reported sightings of the missing woman.
Long-time senior journalist
