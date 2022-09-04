Portland woman Roma missing

Portland police have called for public help to locate missing local woman Roma.
The 69-year-old is possibly driving a white Volkswagen Beetle, registration 1GW-1QE.
Advertisement
Police and family members hold concerns for Roma's welfare.
"If you have any sightings of Roma or her vehicle, please call Portland police station on 5522 1500," a spokesman said.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.