Mia Mills recalls watching the likes of Katie O'Keefe, Louise Brown and Alana Wormald from the Arc's grand stand dominate in the Warrnambool Mermaids' last division one flag in 2018.
Four years later, Mills, 16, and a bevy of young talent coming through the ranks can now say they're championship teammates alongside their early Mermaids basketball idols.
"It's really special to be able to say we played with these older girls," she said. "It's a privilege."
While Mills thought she'd be waiting a while before having a crack at a championship, she said COVID-19 was arguably a blessing in disguise for the younger talent.
"We got the opportunity to step up and I think everyone really relished that opportunity and chance to play on this stage," she said.
Mills, the team's starting point guard, said nerves were high leading into game two against Sherbrooke but teammates such as Brown were a calm in the storm.
"She said 'you're going to be right, we've got your back'," Mills said. "We got it with everyone - Lou, Katie, Sewelly (Kate Sewell). They've put their trust in us and it's paid off."
Cigi Lual and Molly McLaren are also among the next generation of Mermaids players.
Lual felt the championship came off the back of hard work at training, as she relished the chance to win a flag with her fellow peers.
"It's really lovely, I play with the starting five of my under 18s team so it just gives us so much more confidence when we go into our squad season in October," Lual said.
McLaren said the grand final triumph was a great experience and credited the veterans for their help throughout the season. McLaren is now looking forward to the next season of CBL with the Mermaids and O'Keefe as coach.
Mills believes the current crop of young Mermaids' talent can make waves in the future.
"We've still got another three years of school so hopefully that keeps us her for the next three years and together," she said. "Who knows, we might be able to get another championship."
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
