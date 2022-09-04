The Standard

Mill Mills, Cigi Lual, Molly McLaren among the next generation of Mermaids coming through

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated September 4 2022 - 8:02am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Teeangers Cigi Lual, Paiyton Noonan and Matilda Sewell are among the Mermaids up-and-coming talent.

Mia Mills recalls watching the likes of Katie O'Keefe, Louise Brown and Alana Wormald from the Arc's grand stand dominate in the Warrnambool Mermaids' last division one flag in 2018.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.