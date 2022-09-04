Amy Wormald remembers telling her boss at the start of the year - "You watch, we'll win the grand final".
Mid-season and things were looking a bit rocky for Warrnambool Mermaids and he came back to Wormald and asked "what's going on here?".
Her response: "You wait".
Wormald said belief this year's Mermaids group could achieve ultimate Big V success was always there, and stretched from the club to its supporters and ultimately, its players.
"We're all local talent, we never bring in any imports," she said.
"We've all got each other's back and we know we have that real support from everyone."
A key contributor to the Mermaids' late season run, Wormald drew from past experience to move through stressful periods in Saturday's game, including when Sherbrooke Suns came hard late.
"This was no different, it was just about keeping your cool," she said.
Wormald, who reeled in 18 rebounds, said her aim was to contest everything and when Katie O'Keefe took some free-throws late, she thought 'go and get that ball'. Wormald said the winning feeling "never gets old" and she couldn't be more proud of her teammates.
Katie O'Keefe, who has a number of championships to her name, said this year's flag was by far the toughest to win.
"It was the competition, Sherbrooke were the best throughout the season, the games were physically quite hard and obviously as you get older it gets harder," she said. "But it still feels good when you're wearing it (medallion) around the neck."
Despite the intense competition, O'Keefe's play was at a level reserved for the best in the league. The former WNBL player earned finals MVP honours as well as the league's defensive player of the year and an All-Star Five selection.
"I found something in my defence I probably haven't found before," she said. "And I had to because my offence, my shooting percentage was terrible."
O'Keefe, 39, said it was too early to tell if she would return next year but revealed she'd never officially retire. Her immediate focus is coaching the Mermaids' CBL squad, which has a strong emphasis on junior development. Louise Brown said the impact the Mermaids' younger players had made this year's championship "exciting".
"Being a part of this program, we've been very fortunate that we have had a bit of success," she said. "It's different this time, we've got a lot of really young kids. This one's exciting because these girls are going to be playing for the next however long."
Joining the squad this year with the intention to add experience to the floor as a playing assistant, Brown put in a massive performance on Saturday for 18 points off the bench. O'Keefe said it was a "always a pleasure to play with Louie" and that Brown "shone" in game two.
Brown said it felt nice to hit some threes but put her role down to providing direction on the floor. "I talk a lot on court and give a lot of direction," she said. "For a little bit we got a little lost in our zones, and missed some box-outs. Once we starting talking, our rotations started to click we held them well."
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
