The Standard
Watch

Warrnambool Mermaids' Amy Wormald, Louise Brown and Katie O'Keefe on 2022 Big V title

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated September 4 2022 - 9:27am, first published 7:18am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Wormald and Katie O'Keefe embrace coach Lee Primmer after the win; (inset) Louise Brown fights for possession of the ball. Pictures by Anthony Brady

Amy Wormald remembers telling her boss at the start of the year - "You watch, we'll win the grand final".

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.