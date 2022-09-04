At the other end of the scale, Warrnambool trainer Maddi Raymond, who has only been training for three years was awarded the Colin Alderson Award, which salutes a Victorian trainer aged under 40 with no more than seven seasons as a licensed trainer. Raymond prepared 18 Victorian winners in 2021-22 including three individual group winners over varying distances with Turaath claiming the group 2 Let's Elope (1400m), Earlswood the group 3 Carlyon Cup (1600m) and Wentwood won the group 3 Bendigo Cup (2400m).