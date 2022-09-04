The Standard

Ciaron Maher wins his second Fred Hoysted Medal in partnership with David Eustace

By Tim Auld
Updated September 4 2022 - 6:39am, first published 6:30am
Ciaron Maher has won his second consecutive Fred Hoysted Award.

Winslow training export Ciaron Maher has won his second Fred Hoysted Medal, which recognises excellence in the training ranks - both on and off the track - and is decided by a committee of racing administrators and members of the racing media.

