Winslow training export Ciaron Maher has won his second Fred Hoysted Medal, which recognises excellence in the training ranks - both on and off the track - and is decided by a committee of racing administrators and members of the racing media.
The annual Victorian Racing Awards were held in conjunction with the Australian Racehorse of the Year Awards at a star-studded ceremony in Melbourne on Saturday night.
Maher, who trains in partnership with David Eustace were the unanimous choice after another dominant season in Victoria which saw them train more than 100 metropolitan winners in the 2021-22 season among 276 statewide. The feature winners included the Oakleigh Plate and the Grand Annual Steeplechase.
Maher was excited to win a second consecutive Fred Hoysted Award.
"It's a great result for our stable," he told The Standard. ""We've got hard working staff across our various training operations and the award is a reward for all their efforts."
Maher's top jumper Saunter Boy defeated stablemate Heberite to take out the award for the star jumper in 2021-22.
At the other end of the scale, Warrnambool trainer Maddi Raymond, who has only been training for three years was awarded the Colin Alderson Award, which salutes a Victorian trainer aged under 40 with no more than seven seasons as a licensed trainer. Raymond prepared 18 Victorian winners in 2021-22 including three individual group winners over varying distances with Turaath claiming the group 2 Let's Elope (1400m), Earlswood the group 3 Carlyon Cup (1600m) and Wentwood won the group 3 Bendigo Cup (2400m).
The Tommy Corrigan Medal for the leading jumps jockey, which is awarded by the stewards on a 2-1 basis was a tie between Willie McCarthy and Richard O'Donoghue. Globetrotting sprinter Nature Strip was crowned the 2022 Australian Racehorse of the Year for a second time. He also took out the award in 2020.
