Koroit Seniors 3.3 6.6 7.9 8.12 (60)
North Warrnambool Eagles Seniors 2.1 4.2 5.4 8.4 (52)
GOALS: Koroit Seniors: S.Dobson 4, W.Couch 1, P.O'Sullivan 1, J.Neave 1, B.Goodall 1; North Warrnambool Eagles Seniors: D.johnstone 2, B.Kellett 2, B.Jenkinson 1, J.BERMINGHAM 1, J.Mckinnon 1, T.Batten 1
BEST: Koroit Seniors: J.O'Sullivan, B.Dobson, P.O'Sullivan, L.Hoy, D.Mooney, S.Dobson; North Warrnambool Eagles Seniors: N.Vardy, J.Grundy, A.Sinclair, L.Wines, D.Johnstone, T.Porter
North Warrnambool Eagles Reserves 2.1 5.3 8.4 11.6 (72)
South Warrnambool Reserves 0.1 5.2 6.4 7.8 (50)
GOALS: North Warrnambool Eagles Reserves: R.Scoble 2, J.Burke 2, T.Keast 1, J.Porter 1, D.parish 1, B.Hancocks 1, J.O'Brien 1, J.Carlin 1, R.McDowall 1; South Warrnambool Reserves: P.Doukas 3, S.Lenehan 2, J.Maher 1, J.O'Sullivan 1
BEST: North Warrnambool Eagles Reserves: J.Porter, R.McDowall, R.McElgunn, J.Carlin, T.O'Brien, J.O'Brien; South Warrnambool Reserves: P.Doukas, X.Mitchem, J.Maher, S.Brown, J.Herrmann
Hamilton Kangaroos U18.5 Boys 4.1 6.1 9.2 11.4 (70)
Koroit U18.5's 2.0 2.3 4.4 4.8 (32)
GOALS: Hamilton Kangaroos U18.5 Boys: H.Cook 4, W.Hunter 2, B.Starkie 2, Z.Burgess 1, W.Povey 1, J.Austin 1; Koroit U18.5's: J.Lathwell 1, M.Lloyd 1, J.McCosh 1, S.Cozens 1
BEST: Hamilton Kangaroos U18.5 Boys: E.Knight, D.White, H.Cook, C.Alexander, W.Hunter, N.Herrmann; Koroit U18.5's: J.Lathwell, J.Lloyd, A.Vickery, X.Kiensrod, J.McCosh, S.Cozens
South Warrnambool Open 13, 22, 33, 43, (43)
Cobden Open 10, 21, 31, 42, (42)
BEST on Court Isabell Rea
BEST
South Warrnambool Open:
Annie Blackburn 3 Isabella Rea 2 Carly Watson 1
Cobden Open:
Alicia Blain 3 Molly Hutt 2 Sarah Moroney 1
GOALS
South Warrnambool Open:
Hollie Phillips 33 Annie Blackburn 10
Cobden Open:
Emily Finch 28 Molly Hutt 14
Koroit Div 1 7, 14, 28, 36, (36)
Hamilton Div 1 6, 15, 21, 30, (30)
BEST on Court Meg Carlin
BEST
Koroit Div 1:
Taylah McInerney 3 Meg Carlin 2 Shelby O'Sullivan 1
Hamilton Div 1 :
Bailey Ryan 3 Mel Robertson 2 Rhianne Lewis 1
GOALS
Koroit Div 1:
Meg Carlin 19
Hamilton Div 1 :
Rosie Close 15 Indiana Ryan 12 Eve Duckmanton 3
Port Fairy Div 2 9, 16, 28, 39, (39)
Koroit Div 2 8, 19, 28, 35, (35)
BEST on Court Kym Goonan
BEST
Port Fairy Div 2:
Olivia Lindsey 3 Lisa Ryan 2 Renae Taylor 1
Koroit Div 2:
Aleisha Mugavin 2 Rebecca Purcell 1
GOALS
Port Fairy Div 2:
Lisa Ryan 24 Jae Leddin 11 Ashlyn Kent 4
Koroit Div 2:
Kylie Grayland 12
Port Fairy Div 3 9, 18, 21, 30, (30)
South Warrnambool Div 3 5, 13, 20, 25, (25)
BEST on Court Myra Murrihy
BEST
Port Fairy Div 3:
Stacey Dwyer 3 Grace Mitchem 2 Myra Murrihy 1
South Warrnambool Div 3:
Juanita Russell 3 2 Kate Noseda 1
GOALS
Port Fairy Div 3:
Myra Murrihy 23 Grace Mitchem 7
South Warrnambool Div 3:
Kate Noseda 10 Juanita Russell 8
Koroit 17 & Under 12, 24, 34, 44, (44)
Cobden 17 & Under 7, 14, 24, 28, (28)
BEST on Court Millie Jennings
BEST
Koroit 17 & Under:
Scarlett O'Donnell 3 Sienna Batt 1
Cobden 17 & Under:
Lara Taylor 3 Grace Taylor 2 Jessica Bouchier 1
GOALS
Koroit 17 & Under:
Meg Carlin 32
Cobden 17 & Under:
Jessica Bouchier 17 Kate Smith 11
South Warrnambool 17 & Under Reserves 9, 16, 21, 28, (28)
Cobden 17 & Under Reserves 4, 10, 16, 22, (22)
BEST on Court Sara Anderton
BEST
Cobden 17 & Under Reserves:
Charlotte Bennett 2
Koroit 15 & Under 6, 14, 17, 27, (27)
South Warrnambool 15 & Under 6, 12, 18, 22, (22)
BEST on Court Olivia Lenehan
BEST
Koroit 15 & Under:
Shelby O'Sullivan 3 Eve Covey 2 Olivia Lenehan 1
South Warrnambool 15 & Under :
Frankie Butters 3
GOALS
Koroit 15 & Under:
Eve Covey 23
South Warrnambool 15 & Under :
Hannah van de Camp 15 Matilda Stevens 7
Koroit 13 & Under 8, 13, 18, 27, (27)
South Warrnambool 13 & Under 5, 8, 17, 22, (22)
BEST on Court Indi O'Connor
BEST
Koroit 13 & Under:
Chloe Gleeson 2 Rosie Bowman 1
South Warrnambool 13 & Under:
Hidden Player 1
GOALS
Koroit 13 & Under:
Zoe Dobson 6
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
