Around the grounds: WDFNL preliminary finals scores

FOOTBALL
SENIORS
Panmure Seniors 5.1 6.3 9.11 13.13 (91)
Kolora-Noorat Seniors 2.2 8.4 13.4 14.5 (89)
GOALS: Panmure Seniors: L.McLeod 4, I.Sinnott 4, W.Pomorin 2, J.Moloney 1, B.Gedye 1, C.Bant 1; Kolora-Noorat Seniors: B.Fraser 4, B.Reid 3, L.Boyd 3, J.Brooks 1, J.Moloney 1, J.Moloney 1, S.Judd 1
BEST: Panmure Seniors: Z.Reeves, L.Kew, I.Sinnott, P.Mahony, N.Keane, W.Pomorin; Kolora-Noorat Seniors: R.O'Connor, N.Marshall, B.Fraser, S.Boyd, F.Beasley, J.Moloney
RESERVES
South Rovers Reserves 2.4 4.4 8.8 8.9 (57)
Merrivale Reserves 1.1 3.3 4.3 7.7 (49)
GOALS: South Rovers Reserves: J.Bell 2, M.Stacey 2, L.Payne 1, S.Nicolson 1, H.Boyd 1, A.Farrell 1; Merrivale Reserves: T.McLean 2, W.Flaherty 1, T.Murphy 1, J.Britton 1, B.Conboy 1, J.Brown 1
BEST: South Rovers Reserves: J.Bell, A.Bosse, M.Stacey, D.Dews, T.Bishop, A.Koutsoukis; Merrivale Reserves: J.Brown, S.Astbury, J.Carroll, J.Henderson, T.McLean, S.Doukas"
UNDER 18
Russells Creek Under 18 3.3 7.3 10.4 17.11 (113)
Allansford Under 18 3.4 5.5 7.6 7.6 (48)
GOALS: Russells Creek Under 18: J.Chatfield 6, D.Shircore 3, D.Barker 2, J.Cashin 2, C.Chuck 2, N.Onthaisong 1, J.Chatfield 1; Allansford Under 18: J.Robson 3, M.Chivers 1, S.Hawkins 1, R.Swan 1, F.Gleeson 1
BEST: Russells Creek Under 18: J.Chatfield, D.Shircore, L.Droste, N.Onthaisong, M.Clark, X.Short; Allansford Under 18: L.Read, J.Robson, B.Spencer, M.Chivers, K.Gordon, J.Van Ginneken"
NETBALL
A GRADE
Merrivale 43 defeated Panmure 41
B GRADE
Merrivale 45 defeated Russells Creek 23
A RESERVE
Merrivale 31 defeated Nirranda 30
UNDER 17
Merrivale 33 defeated Allansford 19
