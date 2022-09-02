After-school traffic was brought to a standstill on Friday after a two-car crash on Mortlake Road.
Warrnambool police Senior Constable Amy Morel said the crash occurred near the Mortlake Road and Dooley Street intersection and the two drivers were not injured.
She said the Ford, heading south on Mortlake Road, was turning right into Dooley Street when it and the Rav 4, which was turning right onto Mortlake Road, from Whites Road collided.
The male P-plater was the single occupant of the 2007 Ford Falcon sedan and the Toyota Rav 4 was being driven by a woman aged in her mid-40s, who was also alone in the car.
Emergency services received the call about 3.16pm. CFA and ambulance attended but were not required.
"Traffic management points were in place to divert the traffic around the collision scene for the safety of everyone," Senior Constable Morel said. "It's just the time of day it's obviously quite populated through here at the moment."
She said drugs and alcohol were not factors in the collision.
Both cars were towed from the scene with Senior Constable Morel saying it looked like both vehicles would be written-off.
"There's no issues surrounding drugs or alcohol but it's at the forefront of our minds after recent things that have been going on in the division," Senior Constable Morel said.
"It's a reminder to be vigilant on the roads and we'll always be there to test for drugs and alcohol."
