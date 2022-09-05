The Standard

South West District and Western Victoria state election candidates join chorus of calls for campaign spending caps

William Huynh
By William Huynh
September 5 2022 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South West District independent candidates Carol Altmann, left, and Michael McCluskey, middle, and Western Victoria upper house candidate Sarah Mansfield have backed calls to have laws which cap election campaign spending.

The region's minor party and independent state election candidates have joined a chorus of calls for a cap on campaign spending.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Huynh

William Huynh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.