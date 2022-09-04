Councillors have been urged to approve plans for a new childcare centre on Dales Road in Warrnambool despite it not fitting in with a structure plan for the area.
A development plan for the childcare centre and housing development next door will go before Monday's council meeting for consideration.
Advertisement
The DNAA Group in November last year applied to build a 150-place childcare centre on the corner of Dales and Aberline roads.
The new centre would employ up to 40 staff .
A spokesperson for the project said they were working very hard to open the centre by early 2024.
Once the project was approved, he said it would take 12 months to build.
Half the land would be used for 15 townhouses along with one single detached two-storey townhouse designated as affordable housing.
The childcare centre and housing development are the third plans submitted to the council for the parcel of land on the corner of Dales and Aberline roads.
The first was for 74 units and a medical centre - a proposal that was knocked back by the council after sparking objections from neighbours - and the second project a mix of 36 one and two-bedroom townhouses.
The most recent plan was submitted late last year.
"The main issue continues to be whether the proposed childcare centre is a use that should be supported, given that was not identified in the structure plan and is a departure from what was likely intended to be residential development," a report to council says.
"Undoubtedly, the intention of the original structure plan was clear in its determination that land was intended for residential use, where no community facilities were identified within the study area and none proposed."
But since that structure plan was created in 2008, things had changed and the "demonstrated need for child care facilities has reached a level not foreseen at the time of drafting the original plan".
The demand for childcare has skyrocketed with wait lists for place ballooning out to 300.
And while the structure plan for the area calls for "conventional residential density" lots, the passage of time had changed what that means, the council report says. To suit modern needs, the meaning of "conventional" housing lots would be adapted to medium density.
IN OTHER NEWS
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.