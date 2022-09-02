Kolora-Noorat's Justin Wallace says limiting Panmure's ball movement will be key to the Power winning Saturday's preliminary final.
The ruckman is looking forward to a "good hit-out" between the two sides which have met three times this season.
The Bulldogs have two wins while the Power have one.
"If we do that (limit the Bulldogs' ball movement) it will help a lot so our pressure needs to be up and use our skills as well," Wallace said.
"So try and cut through them and hit our big fellas down deep."
The Power are the reigning premiers from 2019 and aren't short of big-game experience.
Wallace said the side is "pretty positive" ahead of the preliminary final at Warrnambool's Reid Oval.
"Everyone's pretty excited and pretty up and about," he said.
"Everyone definitely believes we can get a win, which is good."
Wallace has only played eight games this year, due to a hamstring injury and a bruised sternum sustained in round four.
He returned in round 15 and admitted it took some time to find his groove but is now "going alright".
"Hopefully I play alright and do my bit (on Saturday)," he said.
The Power tall joined Kolora-Noorat in 2021 after time spent with North Warrnambool, Dennington and Terang Mortlake in the Hampden and Warrnambool and District leagues.
He played a couple of seasons at Kolora-Noorat as a junior and is enjoying his return to the club.
"I've got a lot of good mates that play there as well so it's good to play with all them," he said.
