Kolora-Noorat's Justin Wallace is expecting a good 'hit-out' against Panmure in the preliminary final

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated September 2 2022 - 4:11am, first published 3:30am
Kolora-Noorat's Justin Wallace reels in a mark against South Rovers. Picture by Matt Hughes

Kolora-Noorat's Justin Wallace says limiting Panmure's ball movement will be key to the Power winning Saturday's preliminary final.

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

