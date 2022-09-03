Win free tickets

Dear valued subscriber,
The Albanese government's use of the Jobs+Skills Summit to unload a bunch of key "announceables" was as understandable as it was predictable. It was also very clever politics.
By bringing 140 leaders to Canberra to talk through some of the most important issues facing the nation the government gave itself a giant megaphone. What's the point of having a megaphone if you are not going to use it?
The summit has not just been about optics and public relations opportunities however. Many of the announcements - including the decision to lift the 2022/2023 permanent skilled immigration cap by 35,000 people and the commitment to surge visa processing capacity by 500 staff over nine months at a cost of $36.1 million - are significant.
Not only should they have an almost immediate effect on the skills shortage, they needed to be cleared up in order to allow a nuanced discussion about immigration settings at the summit. The decision to increase the skilled migration cap in the short term is a sensible response to the impact of what has effectively been a two-and-half year freeze on skilled migration since the borders were closed in early 2020.
In addition to putting a halt to the influx of skilled workers the pandemic also resulted in many of those who were already here returning to their home countries. There is now a shortfall of more than 300,000 people on what employers would have been expecting.
While that has contributed to the near record low level of unemployment it has created significant staff shortages in hospitals and nursing homes and led to serious supply chain disruptions.
Enterprises desperate to bounce back stronger and better in the wake of the pandemic are being held back because they can't fill vacancies.
That said, a short term increase in permanent skilled migration, is not a long term panacea. There also needs to be a conversation about Australia's "carrying capacity" and the demands long term mass migration places on infrastructure, including housing.
One of the biggest lessons to come out of COVID-19 is that Australia needed to develop sovereign capability in a wide range of areas. While vaccines, the production of PPE and other essential health supplies are the first to spring to mind, the national labour force is just as important. The best workers are the ones who are already here.
That's why Friday's summit sessions spent a lot of time dwelling on the need to create a more inclusive, integrated and well trained workforce. Important discussions were had about making it easier for women, for the disabled, and seniors to find secure and well-paid work.
The flip side to the current unemployment figure is, as the Minister for Social Services Amanda Rishworth pointed out, that there are more than 300,000 Australians who are unemployed, underemployed or have the capacity to work additional hours.
While the skills shortage is a crisis that needs to be resolved, it is also an opportunity to develop a stronger, more resilient and better paid workforce. If, in years to come, the summit is seen as having been the first step in achieving that it will have been a success.
The region's train service was back in the news this week with one person with a disability stranded at the station and unable to get to Melbourne.
Warrnambool City Council's bid for a slice of the 2026 Commonwealth Games action includes eSports and a legacy indoor sports stadium extension. As we have previously reported, the long-awaited new VLocity trains won't have snack cars. Moyne Shire mayor Ian Smith joined the chorus of voices demanding the state government keep catering services on Warrnambool trains, but Warrnambool mayor Vicki Jellie said accessibility was a more pressing issue and passengers could "pack food for a train journey".
The future of Warrnambool's saleyards is a hot topic with momentum to keep the facility open gaining momentum. But as we revealed, the council's audit committee chairman resigned after the council released what he claimed was "misleading" financial information on the saleyards' future. He says the yards, even if they were upgraded, would lose at least $600,000 a year and be a blackhole for ratepayers.
Another talking point is the future location of Warrnambool's art gallery. The council has voted to undertake a business case for a new facility to be built at Cannon Hill but opposition to that is mounting. Warrnambool architect Neil Holland came up with an interesting alternative, suggesting a new gallery could be built above the carpark at the train station. Read more about his idea here.
A Warrnambool businessman was left devastated after thieves stole $100,000 of jewellery from his shop while he was away on holidays.
Seven former students at Warrnambool's Christian Brothers College this week lodged writs in the Supreme Court seeking damages over alleged sexual and physical abuse.
Truck drivers are being warned to be extra careful after police this week revealed they attend one accident every eight days involving trucks.
Don't forget to check out some other stories that made headlines this week, below.
