Warrnambool and District league live coverage: preliminary finals

Welcome to the Reid Oval for what is set to be a huge preliminary day in the Warrnambool and District league.
Everything is on the line in the football today with Panmure and Kolora-Noorat set for another blockbuster battle for a chance to take on Nirranda in the grand final.
In A grade netball, it'll be Panmure and Merrivale once again for a chance to battle Nirranda in the decider.
Join reporter Nick Creely from 1.30pm for all the action:
