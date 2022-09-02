Generators and tools stolen in home burglaries

Colac residents are asked to be on the lookout for two Honda generators and power tools stolen in break-ins.
Detective Sergeant Brendan Butland, of the Colac police crime investigation unit, said three burglaries had been committed in Wallace Street and Jellie Court in the past couple of days.
He said the generators and a range of power tools, including a Stihl chainsaw, had been stolen.
"We are requesting that anyone who gets offered the generators or power tools, or who has knowledge about the thefts, to contact the Colac police station (5232 8200) or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000," he said.
In other news, Koroit police are warning residents to lock their vehicles after a number of unlocked cars were searched during the week.
Sergeant Patrick Day said there were a number of vehicles rifled through in Gibson Court overnight Wednesday as offenders looked for cash.
"We strongly encourage all owners to lock their vehicles," he said.
"These are crimes of opportunity and removing the opportunity goes a long way to preventing these crimes.
"We also requested that anyone who has been a victim of such offending to report the matters to police," he said.
