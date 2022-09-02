REMENY McCann says a decision to switch her from goal defence to goal keeper is one she's embraced.
The Cobden netballer is playing a key role in the Bombers' premiership tilt as a defender who can nullify an opponent's scoring power while also being an offensive launchpad for her own team.
McCann, 27, said will put on the goal keeper bib on Saturday as the Bombers try and topple Hampden league minor premier South Warrnambool in the second semi-final at Friendly Societies' Park.
"In previous years I have mostly ran out in goal defence and (coach) Soph (Hinkley) has put me back into goal keeper this year so I can use my ability to go for a little bit of a hunt and go for a little bit of extra ball and win the ball," she said.
"I'm am enjoying playing back in goal keeper. I am very lucky with the defensive crew we've got putting pressure on out front so I can look at having a crack at those higher balls."
McCann, a nurse who also milks dairy cows, said the switch up required some slight alterations to her game style. She appreciates the cues from Hinkley on game days.
"It is not as much running up and down the court but it's certainly a lot of footwork," she said.
"The intensity still has to be high, especially coming up against taller goalies. It took a little bit to get my head around what my role was going back in there and what Sophie wanted of me.
"But I think Soph has been very patient and we are very lucky to at Bomberland to have Soph and Nads (Nadine McNamara) and the role models that we do."
McCann played on Koroit's Nell Mitchell in the Bombers' qualifying final win and will get the task on emerging South Warrnambool tall Hollie Phillips in the second semi-final.
"Hollie is more of a moving goalie than Nell is so it's just about ensuring I don't get too stuck staying back in the ring but it's very much the same role to play," she said.
Cobden is searching for its first open netball premiership. It was runner-up in 2019 and was considered a contender before the 2020 season, which was lost to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Bombers were in a strong position before lockdowns forced the 2021 finals series to be cancelled too.
"We are lucky, we have pretty much the same side we've had the past few years and I think a number of milestone games this years shows we're lucky with loyalty," McCann said.
"We are going into it with a different mindset. We've been very aware of the things we need to do differently this year compared to previous years."
