SOUTH Warrnambool captain Liam Youl hopes a smart approach to training will pay off in the Hampden league first semi-final.
The Roosters - coming off a gruelling extra time qualifying final loss - put a focus on recovery ahead of Sunday's clash against Portland at Cobden Recreation Reserve.
"It's definitely been a pretty light week in terms of training," Youl said on Friday.
"It's probably been more recovery-based. We did a session off the legs on Tuesday night, trained lightly last night and we will do another light session tonight.
"Everyone was pretty sore Sunday and Monday but are starting to feel a bit better now."
Youl, 28, is confident the Roosters can cover Archie Stevens' absence in the midfield.
Youl said fellow midfielders Josh Saunders and James Hussey - one of the Roosters' best in the qualifying final - would share the added responsibility.
"Hopefully we have 21 contributors. Obviously we will miss Archie but if everyone picks up his load, we should be right," he said.
Youl will be one of those midfielders, having overcoming hamstring issues which have restricted him to 12 games this season.
"I am feeling good now. It's been pretty interrupted but I am starting to feel good now towards the back-end of the year," he said.
"It is pretty frustrating at times but hopefully it will be worth it if we win this week and go into a prelim."
The carpenter, in his fourth season as skipper, said South Warrnambool was determined to overcome a recent trend of slow starts.
"I think that's been a bit of an issue over the last few weeks, only playing one or two quarters towards the end which makes it hard," he said.
"We took a little bit out of nearly being able to win the game after only playing a good quarter towards the end.
"We tried to move on pretty quickly and just focus on Portland. Obviously there's no second chance this week so we have to move on pretty quickly."
Youl said he enjoyed the leadership challenge and was "trying to get the best out of the whole group, especially the young ones".
He tries to "drive standards" and identified Jed Henderson and Ollie Bridgewater as two emerging players who had impressed him in 2022.
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
