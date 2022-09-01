Koroit home steeped in history | House of the Week

This gracious 1920s home holds an important place in Koroit's history as an iconic establishment that served the community as a place of healing.
Today the home stands as a joy to behold, and is a testament to the craftsmanship of its era, with solid concrete walls and a rendered exterior.
Completely renovated throughout and sitting on a massive block of 2116 square metres, the home has been a treasure in one family's life for 57 years.
A grand central arched hallway at the front door leads to 3.3 metre ceilings with wainscot panelling and a delicate chandelier, setting the scene for this grand residence.
Every bedroom is large enough to be a master suite, with generous amounts of space and two bedrooms featuring the original ornate cast iron fireplaces with tiled and detailed surrounds.
Formal lounge and formal dining areas off the hallway lead to an extension, which encompasses a modern open plan living kitchen, dining and lounge that conveniently spill out to a raised undercover decked area.
An island bench, stone benchtops, glossy white cabinetry, a gas cooktop, two ovens and a multitude of storage creates the ideal kitchen, perfect for catering large gatherings.
Tasmanian Oak timber floors provide warmth and are teamed with floor-to-ceiling windows that welcome beautiful vistas across the manicured garden of palms, hedged Buxus, flowering camellias and the countryside towards Port Fairy.
A second shower and toilet in the laundry space provide added convenience.
Recently the home has had a new Colorbond roof installed, and has been re-plumbed, re-wired, re-carpeted and freshly painted throughout.
A newly laid concreted driveway leads to a double garage with the added bonus of a workshop or gym space.
Situated within the picturesque township of Koroit between Warrnambool and Port Fairy, this delightful home is truly a place you need to see to appreciate the scope and quality of works that have been carried out.
So rarely does a home of this significance come onto the market, representing an incredible once-in-a lifetime opportunity to own a piece of history. Contact the agency for more information and to arrange your personal inspection.
