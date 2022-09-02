Experienced boundary umpire Neil Holland has no intention of leaving the game he admires anytime soon.
The 62-year-old will run the boundary for Sunday's Hampden league semi-final between South Warrnambool and Portland which will be his 100th game as a boundary umpire in the region.
Incredibly, Holland said he intends to stay involved as an official for "about 20 (more) years".
"Because you do field umpiring and then get into goal umpiring when your body can't handle the running that much," he said.
"My original goal when I started was to get at least 100 games of umpiring as a boundary umpire and then transition into field umpiring.
"So once this season is over I'll take a look at that and maybe next year you might see me in the middle.
"At the moment I like the boundary because you get a lot more solid running, straight line running, than the field umpiring where there's a lot of short-sharp twists and turns."
As for Sunday's game, the 99-gamer is looking forward to the occasion.
"I like both South and Portland," he said.
"That should be a good game and hopefully the weather is fine."
Holland's milestone comes after 70 games as a Warrnambool and District boundary umpire and 30 with the Western District Umpires Association.
He started officiating in 2017 when his two daughters Nellie, then aged 12 and Klara, then aged 11, wanted to umpire to earn some money.
The whistle-blower relishes the job because it combines his enjoyment of football and love of running.
Before his career began as a boundary umpire, Holland was an accomplished long-distance competitive runner.
In 1993 he won the Koroit to Warrnambool half-marathon in a time of 72:35 and in 2013, at age 53, he came fifth in the Adelaide marathon - his first 42-kilometre race in 18 years.
Holland also spent a significant amount of time on the football field as a player, competing in Geelong, Melbourne and Warrnambool until his early 30s.
The former footballer said the fact he was still umpiring showed age was no barrier to taking picking up a whistle or flag.
"It shows other people that you don't have to be young to do it," he said.
"If you look after yourself and keep yourself fit and well then you can umpire at any age. There is a shortage of umpires, so more people should consider doing it."
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
