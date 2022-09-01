TOP Warrnambool trainer Symon Wilde has called on the services of talented Irish jockey John Allen to ride his two runners at Moonee Valley on Saturday.
Allen, who only resumed riding again in mid-August after a two-month overseas holiday, is booked to ride French Moon in a restricted race over 1600 metres and Street Delight who takes her place in a 1200 metre-listed race.
"Johnny's one of the best jockeys going around," the two-time Grand Annual Steeplechase-winning trainer said.
"French Moon and Street Delight are both resuming.
"We're happy with how both horses are progressing but I'm confident after Johnny has ridden them in races we'll have a clearer indication as to how there really going."
Wilde hinted French Moon may be set for the $500,000 Bendigo Cup on October 26.
"I think it would be an ideal race for him but it all depends how he goes in his early runs in this campaign," he said.
"French Moon is a progressive type of staying horse.
"He's won over 2500 metres around the Valley and I believe he's come back into work a lot stronger.
"He's trialled up well at Warrnambool and Casterton and I think he put in a forward showing on Saturday."
Wilde has his fingers crossed for black type success for Street Delight in this preparation.
"Street Delight had no luck in a couple of her runs in the autumn," he said.
"Street Delight is like French Moon.
"She's trialled up well in the lead up to Saturday's 1200-metre race.
"It would be great if she could get some black type race success next to her name."
Fellow Warrnambool trainers Maddi Raymond, Lindsey Smith and Aaron Purcell have runners on the Valley program.
Raymond saddles up Earlswood in the Feehan Stakes.
The consistent Corner Pocket and Aspen Colorado are Smith's runners at the metropolitan-based meeting.
Purcell accepted with Mark Of The Man and Pythagoras.
