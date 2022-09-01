The Standard

Jockey John Allen to ride French Moon for Symon Wilde at Moonee Valley

By Tim Auld
Updated September 2 2022 - 12:00am, first published September 1 2022 - 11:29pm
Warrnambool jockey John Allen will ride at Moonee Valley. Picture by Morgan Hancock

TOP Warrnambool trainer Symon Wilde has called on the services of talented Irish jockey John Allen to ride his two runners at Moonee Valley on Saturday.

