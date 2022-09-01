The Standard

Former Heywood and Portland product Jamaine Jones signs new deal with West Coast after breakout season

Nick Creely
Nick Creely
Updated September 1 2022 - 11:29pm, first published 11:07pm
Former Hampden league player Jamaine Jones has signed a new deal with the West Coast Eagles. Picture by Getty Images

Pacy rebounding defender Jamaine Jones has signed a new contract with the West Coast Eagles, tying him to the club until at least the end of season 2023.

