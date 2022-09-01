Pacy rebounding defender Jamaine Jones has signed a new contract with the West Coast Eagles, tying him to the club until at least the end of season 2023.
The Portland and Heywood export transitioned from a small forward to a hard-nosed, skilful defender this season in what was a breakout campaign at AFL level.
He played 18 matches and averaged 15.5 disposals and four tackles often in a decimated Eagles outfit without some of their most senior players.
The left-footer had a career high 28 disposals and 10 rebounds in the final round loss to his former club Geelong only a couple of weeks ago and has now played 42 matches at the highest level, including seven with the Cats.
He finished ninth in the recent club best and fairest - the John Worsfold Medal - with 84 votes.
The 2015 Heywood premiership player, now 23, told The Standard a few weeks ago he was relishing his new role as a defender and was learning more about the game each week.
"One of the main things was to help the ball movement to get it in our forward half which has been a big tick for me and the backline, but on top of that I do like to defend a player and lock him down," he said.
"It's been good, I'm learning something new each week from each game - I've got Shannon Hurn down there helping me out, Tom Barrass and 'Gov' (Jeremy McGovern) so I'm learning new things."
National recruiting manager Rohan O'Brien said the club was pleased to offer the former Hampden league player a new deal alongside fellow Eagle youngsters in Callum Jamieson and Rhett Bazzo.
"Jamaine was a real positive in playing a rebounding role off half back," he said.
"All three showed great upside during the course of this year and we're looking forward to what they offer in coming seasons."
