Portland police have released an identikit image of a man they believe will be able to assist with their enquiries after a home invasion in Portland mid last week.
A 32-year-old Craigieburn man was remanded in custody after the stabbing.
Willie Pickett, 32, previously of Heywood, unsuccessfully applied for bail in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court late last week and will be held until a committal mention on November 25.
He was transferred to Melbourne as he still required ongoing medical treatment for head and neck injuries.
Mr Pickett has been charged with home invasion (involving two or more offenders), intentionally causing serious injury and other assault-related offences.
Police allege that Mr Pickett and an unknown man attended at a Blackwood Court address in Portland early on the Wednesday morning where there was a physical confrontation involving Mr Pickett, a 46-year-old resident, another 32-year-old Portland man and a woman.
Mr Pickett, who is known to the Portland residents, was in the company of the unknown man.
The 46-year-old resident suffered multiple stab wounds to his body and was flown to the Royal Melbourne Hospital in a serious but stable condition.
Mr Pickett suffered head injuries after the woman intervened in the confrontation and struck him to the head and neck with a pole or similar item.
Detective Sergeant Jason von Tunk, of the Portland police crime investigation unit, said the identikit computer image was released in the hope of identifying the unknown man.
He said detectives believed the second offender was also involved in the assault.
That man is described as being in his 20s, stocky build and was wearing a yellow jumper, shorts and cap at the time of the incident.
Detectives urge anyone with information who may have seen this person in the area, or with CCTV or dash cam footage, to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or file a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
