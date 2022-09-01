Motorcyclist dies in highway collision

A motorcyclist from Melbourne has died after crashing into the rear of a vehicle which was trying to turn off the Princes Highway near Terang.
It's believed a Ford Territory and a motorcycle collided at the intersection of Peterborough Road and Princes Highway at 6.55pm on Thursday on the eastern outskirts of the town.
The 44-year-old male rider of the motorcycle, who is yet to be formally identified, died at the scene. He is believed to be from Melbourne.
The 63-year-old Terang male driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was not injured.
It is understood both vehicles were travelling west on the highway when the Ford moved into a turning lane.
The motorcycle then made impact with the rear of the Territory, the rider was ejected from his bike and smashed through the rear window of the Ford where he was lodged.
Investigations into the exact cause of the collision are ongoing and will be conducted by Terang police members.
Anyone with information, dashcam/CCTV footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
It's the fifth south-west road fatality in the past couple of months after fatal collisions at Berrybank, Dixie and Cobden.
Earlier this week, football and netball finals participants and patrons have been warned by police to arrange alternate transport and not be tempted to drink and drive.
South-west road safety advisor Senior Sergeant Matt Wheeler said police were now actively targeting impaired drivers.
"That's anyone attending football or netball finals across the region, club end-of-season functions or anyone just visiting country licensed venues," he said.
"Road trauma causes enormous damage to our communities, as we have seen in recent months.
"Everyone is responsible and it is only with a community approach we can avoid the devastation we have witnessed.
"Don't drive while impaired. Be organised, arrange a lift and let's all work towards a safer community."
Operation Respond was launched on Friday last week in a bid to reduce road trauma following four road fatalities in the region over two months.
The tragedies have sparked the four-month road operation, which will run every Friday and Saturday night and focus on licensed venues in remote communities.
The region's highway patrol units saturated the roads last weekend, conducting roadside drug tests and more than 180 alcohol breath tests.
Police nabbed four drink-drivers and one drug-driver in the blitz.
"We'll be stepping up our response, particularly aiming at those leaving licensed premises, whether they be hotels or sporting clubs," Senior Sergeant Wheeler said.
"We've already increased our efforts in August and so far have intercepted nine people driving while impaired in the region covering Corangamite, Moyne, Glenelg, Warrnambool and Southern Grampians council areas."
The road safety adviser said everyone attending events and licensed premises needed to plan ahead and have a designated driver.
"It's absolutely essential," Senior Sergeant Wheeler said.
The focus on impaired driving was sparked by three separate fatal collisions between June 5 and August 5.
Four people died in collisions at Berrybank, Dixie and Cobden while another two men and three women were taken to hospital for assessment and treatment.
"Investigations are continuing into whether alcohol was a contributing factor in all these collisions," the Senior Sergeant said.
"It's a worrying trend."
