Motorcyclist dies in highway collision near Terang

By Andrew Thomson
Updated September 2 2022 - 2:02am, first published September 1 2022 - 8:30pm
A motorcyclist from Melbourne has died after crashing into the rear of a vehicle which was trying to turn off the Princes Highway near Terang.

