Nirranda's Steph Townsend believes the Warrnambool and District league's netball team of the year would be a formidable side to line up against.
The 11-player strong side, coached by South Rovers' mentor Kylie Carter and umpired by Leah Keermen, was revealed at the league's award night. Townsend, named at goal attack, said it was a honour to be named alongside high-calibre players.
"Each of those girls have such a presence about themselves for their own team but also against us," she said. "We put a fair bit of onus on who we're playing against and what they do bring and how we can shut those types of players down."
Among the side was South Rovers goalie Lena Wright, who was awarded the peer-voted Most Valuable Player, and playing coaches, Elisha Sobey (Merrivale), Jess Rohan (Panmure) and Jemmah Lynch (Old Collegians). Sobey was joined by fellow Tigers, Kelsey Perry and Cloe Pulling.
Taking out the bulk of the side was Nirranda, with five Blues named.
"I think it moreso shows the strength of our club and the direction we're headed in," Townsend said. "It's a credit to each individual who has worked super hard."
First year-Blues' Amanda Gilbert and Chelsea Quinn were selected, as was newly-crowned Wilma Wallace medallist Jo Couch. Meanwhile, Townsend was thrilled with Lisa Anders' selection, calling the goal keeper "so underrated over the years".
"To see someone like that get some recognition is fantastic," she said.
Meanwhile, Nirranda playing coach Brayden Harkness was honoured with coaching duties for the football team of the year, which included J.A Esam medallist Blair McCutcheon.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
