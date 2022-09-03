Big V division one grand final - live coverage

Warrnambool Mermaids will look to close out the Big V division one grand final series in front of a home crowd on Saturday night.
The Mermaids lead their series against Sherbrooke 1-0 and can clinch the championship with a win at the Arc.
Advertisement
If needed though, a game three is scheduled for 3pm, Sunday.
Warrnambool Standard sports journalist Meg Saultry will be courtside to bring up-to-date coverage.
Follow below:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.