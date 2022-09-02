Emerging Mortlake rider Hayden Parker has clinched a major award at the Equestrian Victoria Awards, taking out the Jumping Young Rider of the Year for 2022.
The awards - held in Werribee on Saturday August 27 - recognised some of the best and brightest riders in Victoria after two years of COVID-19 disruptions.
The 17-year-old enjoyed a strong and successful year individually and in a team environment and is one of the most talented prospects in the state.
"Yeah, it's a really good feeling to get the award," he said of winning.
"The hard work has paid off which is good. It's a great accomplishment and everything has definitely paid off."
It has been a busy period for the passionate rider who represented Victoria in the teams in the Junior and Young rider classes at the 2021 Australian Jumping Championships, winning with the junior team and placing second in the Young rider teams event.
A major highlight for Parker this year was winning the Junior class at the Victorian state titles. Individually he placed seventh overall in the young rider championships riding his Tullara Spangenburg gelding Stewie.
Earlier this year he rode in Sydney as the only Victorian of four junior riders selected from all over Australia to be considered for selection to represent the country at the World Youth Equestrian Games in Germany.
