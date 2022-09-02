The Standard

Mortlake's Hayden Parker takes out Jumping Young Rider of the Year for 2022 award

Emerging Mortlake rider Hayden Parker has clinched a major award at the Equestrian Victoria Awards, taking out the Jumping Young Rider of the Year for 2022.

