How Long After A Car Accident Can You Claim Compensation?

You might be eligible to submit a car accident settlement claim, but that won't always be the case. Picture supplied

A car accident settlement is a negotiation between the injured party and the at-fault party, or in many cases, their insurance company. It involves paying the victim a certain amount of money to compensate for the losses they may suffer during and after the accident.

Although the law is slightly skewed in favour of the victim, there are instances when they don't receive compensation. They either lost the lawsuit or never filed for a settlement in the first place, and the latter can happen when you run out of time.



Of course, you wouldn't want that to happen in your case, but exactly how long after an accident can you claim compensation?

How long do you have to claim compensation?

The time limit for filing a claim is covered by the statute of limitations - a period prescribed by law within which you can bring legal action. It varies from case to case. In the case of car accidents, the statute of limitations can be as long as 3 years or as short as 13 weeks.



The time limit depends on the state and may also vary according to the type of car accident. Regardless, the time limit for your specific case should be within that range.

While that may seem too long of a time not to file a claim, it's most likely in case the victim is still lying in a hospital bed waiting for their injuries to heal. It can take several weeks or even months for that alone. Moreover, everyone knows not to engage in a court trial unprepared.

That's one of the main reasons people often hire lawyers to help them with the claim. It allows them to pursue the case without participating heavily, as these lawyers are more prepared and knowledgeable than they'll ever be.



Time limits and guidelines for each state in Australia

As stated earlier, the statute of limitations may vary from one state to another. However, that's not the only difference when it comes to car accident claims in each state. The rules may also vary, so it's important to know not only the time limit but also the guidelines for each state. In that regard, here's a look at how the time limit works in each state and territory in Australia:

1. New South Wales: You must file a claim before three months have passed after the accident. If you do it within 28 days, the at-fault party must pay for the work hours you missed from the date of the accident to when you can finally work again. Otherwise, the calculation of work hours would start from the date you submitted the claim.

2. Victoria: You must submit a claim within 12 months of the accident. If there was no apparent injury at the time, then the time limit may start from the date an injury from the accident becomes evident. The providers of insurance compensation in Victoria is quite lenient, so they may also consider claims made three years after the accident.

3. Queensland: Victims must file a claim within nine months of the accident or appearance of an injury. If a lawyer or any sort of solicitor is helping with your case, you must submit a claim within one month of your first contact.

4. South Australia: You must submit a claim before six months have passed.

5. Western Australia: You can claim compensation up to three years after the accident.

6. Tasmania: To claim compensation, you must fill in a form called Application for Benefits and submit it within 12 months after the accident.

7. Northern Territory: You must submit the claim within six months after the accident.

8. Australian Capital Territory: You can claim compensation by submitting all your documents within 13 weeks from the date of the accident.

Are you eligible for compensation?

The at-fault party's insurance provider covers the payment for the injured party. However, there are instances when you think you can claim compensation but cannot.



Similarly, there are times when you'd assume you cannot claim compensation when in reality, you can. This is because in certain states in Australia, who is eligible for compensation is decided on different terms.

The following states and territories have a no-fault scheme, so even those at fault can claim compensation. But they must be relatively injured. Otherwise, they cannot.

New South Wales

Victoria

Tasmania

Northern Territory

On the other hand, in South Australia, Western Australia, Queensland and the Australian Capital Territory, the at-fault party cannot claim compensation. However, there are exceptions.



In certain states, you can claim compensation as the one at fault only if your injuries are particularly severe. Moreover, there are places where the compensation you'll receive will be reduced if you were partially at fault.

Wrapping up

The proceedings of a car accident claim case are more complex than you may think. There's not just a fixed time limit, there are also rules that affect them. As eager as you may be to file the claim as soon as possible, you must first ensure you're ready for the court trial. Otherwise, you may lose the trial and end up not receiving compensation at all.