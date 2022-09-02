The south-west seat of Polwarth could see its closest ever result at November's state election after a redistribution officially made the seat marginal.
Incumbent Liberal MP Richard Riordan won a second term in 2018 with a 5.4 per cent buffer, but a redrawing of the boundaries for 2022 has narrowed that margin to an estimated two per cent.
Under the changes Polwarth has basically shifted eastward, losing Mortlake and surrounds, but gaining the area in and around Torquay. Unfortunately for Mr Riordan, the Torquay area is a stronger Labor area than the deep blue Mortlake district.
"I think I've had the biggest margin loss of any electorate through the redistribution," he said. "It's a savage cut to my traditional support in the electorate."
Mr Riordan said despite the cut to "traditional" support he would still campaign on traditional country conservative issues.
"I'm based in Colac and born and bred in Western Victoria, so I'm very proud of my local business and farming connections," he said.
"The quality of roads is going to be front and centre for us, campaigning for 25 per cent of the population (regional Victoria) to actually get 25 per cent of the infrastructure spend."
Mr Riordan said he and his Liberal colleagues had some big roads policies up his sleeve as election day drew closer.
He said one area he'd been particularly proud of during his past term was pushing for dangerously unstable power poles to be replaced.
"We've seen power pole replacements more than double in the past few years, so that's heading in the right direction and wouldn't have happened without a huge grassroots effort."
Housing affordability would also be a key theme as much of Polwarth's western half struggles with a stagnant or declining population driven in part by a lack of worker housing.
"That's a huge issue, it has become so difficult to attract workers to many of these areas, so it will be right at the top of the agenda," Mr Riordan said.
He said he was keen to represent all his constituents, acknowledging Polwarth was becoming a much more diverse electorate. It's a change Labor has sought to capitalise on, slotting in senior party member Hutch Hussein to take on Mr Riordan in November.
Ms Hussein was president of Labor's Victorian branch from 2016 to 2019, becoming the first person from an ethnic minority background or the LGBT community to serve as president in Labor's 125-year history.
She said she had chosen to run because Polwarth had been "overlooked and taken for granted by the Liberal Party" for "way too long". "Polwarth needs more than an MP who complains from the sidelines," she said.
Ms Hussein said the redistribution had "woken many people up" to the idea Polwarth deserved more attention.
"Growing electorates like Polwarth need services and support. It's not just having access to good quality health care, to free kinder, to free TAFE - it's about strategic planning and advocacy to make sure they are accessible to all," she said.
Housing will be a key issue, along with growing employment across a range of sectors including agriculture, tech, environmental management, tourism and services like health, mental health, fire and emergency services.
While Mr Riordan has consistently criticised the Andrews Government for neglecting the regions, specifically over the dilapidated road network and ancient, inconsistent train service.
Ms Hussein said Labor had made major investments in Polwarth, including $108.5 million on the Great Ocean Road, $1.35 million to house the homeless in Colac, and millions for regional jobs as part of an "almost $30 billion investment across regional and rural Victoria since 2015".
Ms Hussein said with Labor favoured to win a third consecutive term in government Polwarth voters should choose an MP who could "advocate within the government" and choose the seat's first ever Labor, or female, member.
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
