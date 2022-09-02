A special semi-final feat for Koroit is borne out of a sense of community during football and netball's enforced hiatus.
The Saints' 11 Saturday competition teams - three football and eight netball - will feature in Hampden league semi-finals this weekend. It's believed to be a club-first.
Advertisement
Koroit president Steve Hoy said the achievement was testament to the club's off-field connections.
"Coming out of a tough couple of years it's a great result for coaches, players and everyone involved," he said.
"There was still a fair bit of work done across two years (during the COVID-19 pandemic) in terms of engagement and keeping everyone involved as much as possible, even when there was no season and when it was stop-start, there was still training sessions going on with what we could do via Zoom.
"It was about keeping connected and people kept engaged so they came back and from a club and community perspective that was really important."
Hoy said having so many teams still in the premiership hunt provided an upbeat vibe around Victoria Park.
"They say 'the harder you work, the luckier you get' and we have had this like this for quite a few years and it's always a great vibe," he said.
"I think we realised how much we missed and the supporters and families and everyone involved.
"Any club involved at this time of the year would be absolutely rapt we're able to do it again."
Seven Koroit teams will play in second semi-finals on Saturday - senior and under 18.5 football and division one, division two, 17 and under, 15 and under and 13 and under netball - with a direct passage to their respective grand finals up for grabs.
Four teams - reserves football and open, division three and 17 and under reserves netball - will play cut-throat first semi-finals on Sunday.
South Warrnambool has nine of its 11 teams playing in semi-finals too.
MORE SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.