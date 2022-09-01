The revamped Edwards Bridge in South Warrnambool is on track open to traffic by the end of September.
The $4.6 million project - one of the biggest in the city this year - reached a major milestone this week with a major concrete pour of the bridge's footpaths and road surface.
Despite a wet winter, the bridge will open to traffic by the end of September but delays in the delivery of the barrier railings mean that the bridge won't be fully complete until October.
Warrnambool City Council chief executive officer Peter Schneider said that opening the bridge as soon as possible was a priority.
"We know everyone is keen to see the bridge re-open as soon as possible, that's why our project team has been working with the head contractor on a solution to allow traffic through while we wait for the permanent railings to be installed," he said.
"This will allow the bridge to be open in a temporary configuration to vehicle traffic in both directions, with a barrier between vehicles and pedestrians.
"Then by the end of October, we will have the bridge fully complete with pedestrian access on both sides of the bridge with on-road bike lanes in both directions."
Mr Schneider said that making Edwards Bridge safer for people to walk and ride across was a big part of the project.
"While the barriers are being installed, the bridge may revert to a single lane of traffic, but access across the bridge will be maintained," he said.
"At $4.6 million, this is one of our largest infrastructure projects of the year and it's something that will still be going strong into the next century."
The project was jointly funded by the council and Federal Government who chipped in $2 million.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
