Steph Hibburt hopes to bridge gap for access to health in rural areas

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated September 8 2022 - 3:23am, first published September 7 2022 - 11:30pm
Steph Hibburt is studying the rural medical pathway course at La Trobe University which is only open for rural and regional residents.

I want it to be normal for rural students to see medicine as a career option.

- Steph Hibburt

Steph Hibburt hopes to bridge the gap for access to health in rural and metropolitan areas and is the only student from the south-west to study a new rural medicine course in Bendigo.

