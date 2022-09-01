The Standard

Wannon Zone of Pony Club members Brigitte Graesser and Makayla Lowther to head to Moonee Valley on Saturday

Brigitte Graesser (left) and Makayla Lowther will compete in state championships in Melbourne on Saturday.

Two members of the Wannon Zone of Pony Club will head to Melbourne's iconic Moonee Valley Racecourse on Saturday for the Pony Club Victoria Ride to Time State Championships.

