Two members of the Wannon Zone of Pony Club will head to Melbourne's iconic Moonee Valley Racecourse on Saturday for the Pony Club Victoria Ride to Time State Championships.
Warrnambool Pony Club member Brigitte Graesser, 15, will compete in the Open Section with horse Toffatin, while Heytesbury Pony Club's Makayla Lowther will feature in the Maiden section with long-time partner Tenola Park Domain Magic.
There is set to be up to 20 riders competing where they will have to ride 1000 metres and aim for a particular time for each section.
Lowther - who has been riding since she was three and first joined pony club at six - will compete in the event for the first time after previously serving as a coach in 2020.
"I'm pretty excited to go, I've had this horse since he was a three-year-old and I was 12 so to see him improve this much is awesome," she told The Standard.
"For him to get to this level is really awesome, I'm so proud - we thought we might as well give it a go with this horse."
She added her preparation for Saturday's state championships had been strong and believed Tenola Park Domain Magic was in really good physically shape after a stern focus on fitness.
"I've been taking him to mostly Penshurst Racecourse every week, every Saturday and we do a couple of laps to time and a couple to cool down but it's fitness mostly," she said.
"We do like to vary it a bit so we'll put some dressage in there so we don't get bored."
The Wannon Zone recently ran a Ride to Time series using the Penshurst and Warrnambool racecourses, with the Open section sponsored by Wilde Racing and the Maiden section sponsored by Jane Baker Racing.
Graesser won the Open section and Lowther prevailed in the Maiden section, with the pair to wear Wilde Racing and Jane Baker Racing silks on Saturday.
The 19-year-old says she is thrilled to be given the opportunity to represent the south-west region and hopes to put her best foot forward.
"I can't wait, I've done state champs before in this zone for dressage but it'll be great to go with Brigitte, she's an awesome little rider," she said.
"It'll be great to go and represent the zone that hardly gets represented so I'm really looking forward to it."
