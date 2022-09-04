Drug dealer says he was on a bender and supplying to mates

A Warrnambool man convicted of selling meth and MDMA says he was on "quite a bender" when he purchased and supplied drugs to his mates.
Dylan Moore, 33, pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Thursday to trafficking the drugs, as well as negligently dealing with the proceeds of crime.
The court heard members from the Warrnambool police divisional tasking unit, crime investigation detectives and uniform police raided a property in Warrnambools' Calder Court on February 18 about 7.30am.
Moore, who was seated in the lounge, told police he'd ran out of time to dump a quantity of MDMA which was located in his sock.
He produced two ziplock bags containing a total of 2.72 grams of MDMA, as well as 16 empty capsules.
Police also located seven grams of the drug ice, two grams of cannabis and $1367 cash.
Moore's phone was seized and a large number of texts dating back to September 1, 2019, showed he'd been selling MDMA and methamphetamine for about five months.
Also discovered on his phone were photos of large amounts of drugs.
Moore admitted to the offending, stating he'd been "going too hard for too long" and had used methamphetamine prior to police attending.
He also pleaded guilty to breaching a bail condition by driving on March 19, 2020.
Solicitor Kiernan Celestina said his client wasn't selling the drugs for profit.
"After working for some time he returned to Victoria, had a substantial amount of savings and in his words he went on quite a bender, purchasing drugs and supplying to mates," he said.
"His money just dwindled away and eventually the law caught up with him."
Magistrate Nunzio La Rosa said a message must be sent to the community that drug trafficking was not tolerable.
He said the sale of drugs potentially created another five users, maybe 10.
"If one or 10 engage in the same behaviour, the trend will continue and we will never be rid of this scourge," the magistrate said.
The court heard Moore had no criminal history.
He was placed on an 18-month community correction order with 190 hours of unpaid community work and treatment for drug abuse.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
