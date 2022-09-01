Alleged victim threatened to be stabbed if he didn't drop assault charges

A Warrnambool man is accused of threatening to stab another man if he didn't get serious assault-related charges dropped against his mate.
Damian Keane, 29, fronted Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Thursday charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice and threatening to inflict serious injury.
In a bail application, the court heard the man was the getaway driver in an alleged stabbing incident at a Timor Street property on May 28.
He allegedly drove to the property with Warrnambool's Ashley Walker, 30, who allegedly believed an occupant of the house had spoken to police about an assault, causing him to be arrested last year and jailed for 352 days.
Police allege Mr Walker entered the property and stabbed the complainant to the upper arm with an unknown object.
The alleged victim then fled his home and attempted to flag down a 1989 Nissan Patrol but soon realised it was Mr Keane behind the wheel.
He then jumped fences and hid in a yard for about 10 minutes.
Mr Walker was later arrested and charged with aggravated burglary while armed with a weapon, recklessly causing injury and assault with a weapon.
Then on August 30, Mr Keane allegedly called the complainant and said he was "dogging the boys" by calling police.
"If you keep it up, we'll have to get back and stab you again," he allegedly said.
The phone call lasted 53 seconds and was reported to police the following day.
Mr Keane attended Warrnambool police station and was arrested by appointment.
During an interview he allegedly admitted to attempting to pervert the course of justice but denied threatening to stab the complainant.
He said he asked the alleged victim if there was a chance of him dropping the charges and if he did, he'd be left alone.
Mr Keane allegedly told police he wanted the charges dropped as despite not being involved in the stabbing, he knew if Mr Walker's charges "get up then I'll go away (to jail)".
The accused man was required to show exceptional circumstances why he should be released on bail.
He said he'd lost his job, which came with a house, and he was hoping to relocate his belongings to a safe place.
Mr Keane asked if he could be bailed "even for a week" to sort it out and then hand himself back to police.
"I'm aware my charges are quite severe," he said.
"But I did come into the police station. I've never tried running, I don't plan on running. I just want to sort my life out and face the consequences."
But magistrate Nunzio La Rosa said Mr Keane's belongings didn't get him close to an exceptional circumstance.
He refused bail and remanded the accused man in custody.
Mr Keane will appear in court again on November 25.
Mr Walker is also in custody and is expected in court again on September 16.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
