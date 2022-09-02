FOR more than 10,000 Australian soldiers who never came home from the bloodbath they called the Great War, a name inscribed on a memorial wall on the other side of the world is the closest they have to a final resting place.
At the Villers-Bretonneux Australian National Memorial in France, the columns of alphabetically-listed dead with no known grave on the Western Front are seemingly endless.
Advertisement
Among them, under 'D', is a young sergeant, George Olaf Dunner, struck and killed by a German shell on January 23, 1917, near Pozieres.
George was only 23 when he died, the location of his burial place long since lost in time. Back home in Warrnambool his parents Herman and Christina and little sister Ruth Alice were left to grieve, along with his girlfriend Muriel McLaren.
His old job at Thompson Printing Company where he had worked as a printer for more than six years had been kept open, awaiting his return.
Former teammates at the local Rovers football club mourned the loss of the promising player who, according to his obituary in the Warrnambool Standard, was known for "a sunny disposition both at work and at play".
On their deaths in 1936 and 1948 respectively, Christina and Herman Dunner were laid to rest in the Warrnambool cemetery and when George's sister Ruth passed away with no further family in 1986 at the age of 81, it seemed there was no one left to remember the young soldier lost on the Western Front.
That was until fate brought him to the attention of Warrnambool men David McGinness and Brian Hancock.
More than a century after his death, both are doing their best to ensure George's memory lives on.
For David, the Warrnambool RSL's memorabilia officer and historian, locating George's final resting place has been a 15-year quest that has taken him twice to the battlefields of France, most recently just a month ago.
On his latest trip, he joined an international team of battlefield historians in a 20-day search for evidence of ground anomalies leading them a step closer to finding George and his many other lost comrades on the Western Front.
The ground is yet to reveal its secrets, but David is quietly confident further investigations will eventually yield a result. He is planning to continue his search in France next year.
"George was just one of those guys that stuck in my mind. There was something about him when I saw his photo," says David, who has researched countless missing soldiers. "It just seemed like he was wanting to be found, and over the years the urge just got stronger."
For Brian Hancock, a long-time Warrnambool real estate agent, the connection to George is closer to home.
Set behind hand-blown glass in an antique timber frame, an original portrait of the uniformed young soldier, and another framed Anzac memorial photo of George, his cousin Private Albert Roberts and a third lost comrade Private W Smith, take pride of place in Brian's hallway.
Letters penned in George's own hand from the Front to his mother, and a rare photo album of more than 100 original sepia snaps taken by George at Gallipoli and the Middle East are also among his treasured collection.
"In reality, I look at him every day when I'm walking down the hall," says Brian, himself the grandson of a dual-war veteran, with a keen appreciation of military history.
Advertisement
Brian 'adopted' George when he purchased the photos and a box of odds and ends from a deceased estate he auctioned in 1986. The property was a little cottage in Grace Avenue and it turned out the owner had been George's younger sister Ruth. She had never married and it seems no other family members came forward at the time.
What became of his girlfriend is unknown, but on the two-year anniversary of George's death, a still-grieving Muriel placed an 'In Memoriam' notice in The Standard, reading, in part "In our memory still he lives, and will until the last".
The two framed photographs that now hang in Brian's home were retrieved, dusty and cobwebbed, from Ruth's cottage and carefully restored. The cottage, which Brian described as being like a deserted movie set, was later demolished.
It wasn't until 20 years later Brian realised the significance of his purchase, taking a deeper interest in George and his family and in preserving the precious, but sadly fading photos.
Included in the album, which appears to have been compiled by Christina from the photos her son posted home to the family's Kelp Street address, are snaps of training camps in Egypt with the Pyramids in the background, Anzac Cove at Gallipoli, the cemetery on Hell Spit, the trenches of Lone Pine and George with his 8th battery gun crew comrades in a snowstorm on Gallipoli.
Advertisement
When the Warrnambool City Council called for public submissions in 2014 for unnamed city streets, Brian put forward George Dunner's name for the lane off Princess Street near his home.
Coinciding with the centenary anniversary of the start of the First World War, the submission met council's preference for Anzac-related names. Dunner Place was duly assigned to the lane in memory of George.
Only 21 when he enlisted to fight just days after the declaration of war in August 1914, George had already spent nearly four years in the local militia in Warrnambool, reaching the rank of sergeant and chief gun layer.
Bidding his family and Muriel goodbye, George embarked on the troopship Tunisian for Egypt. Serving in the 46th Battery of the AIF, he survived some close calls during four months at Gallipoli and then faced the hellfire of Flanders and the Somme in France.
He was the sergeant of a gun crew with the 14th Brigade during an attack on January 23, 1917 between Flers and Ginchy. When a German shell exploded in the gun pit, there were no survivors. According to Red Cross witness reports, George died of horrific injuries within the hour and was buried at nearby Ginchy Cemetery.
Advertisement
As David McGinness was to discover, later battles over the Ginchy area decimated not only the entire village, but the cemetery, seriously diminishing the likelihood of identifying graves. Further complicating the situation is that the remains of some soldiers, five of them Australian Diggers, were reinterred at the nearby Guards' Cemetery by the Imperial War Graves Commission just after the war.
Whether George was one of them, is the question David would dearly love to answer. Although inconclusive, he says last month's search was productive.
Armed with historical maps and records, GPS technology and old-fashioned divining rods, the five-man team scoured the fields where soldiers once fought and died around Bullecourt, Fromelles, Messines Ridge and in George's case, the former village of Ginchy.
David says ground anomalies indicated burials consistent with original records of George's burial location. The team is awaiting information from the Commonwealth War Graves Commission relating to the reinterments.
Advertisement
A decision on whether there is a case for a possible dig at that site or any other site investigated by the team would be made by the Australian Defence Force's Unrecovered War Casualties-Army unit.
David McGinness knows there's still much work to be done, but of one thing he is certain.
"At least we are a step closer now to knowing the location of George's last known resting place."
And that, says Brian Hancock, would be "a great ending to the story".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.