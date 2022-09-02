Fairy Street development site relisted for sale

A development site in Warrnambool's CBD has been listed for sale weeks after the expression of interest period closed.
The former site of Callaghan's Motors, which was expected to sell for upwards of $8 million, is now for sale via private negotiation.
Advertisement
A listing on the Commercial Real Estate website states the price of the site, which had previously been earmarked for a $70 million development, had been reduced.
The real estate agent selling it, Jones Real Estate managing director Paul Jones, declined to comment on the updated listing.
He previously told The Standard there had been significant interest in the property.
"The property offers the ability for a purchaser to acquire an acre of prime Warrnambool CBD commercial one zoned land," he said.
"The property offers multiple purposes - retain the existing building and refurbish or utilise the approved planning permit to construct a mixed use development containing, residential, office, retail and serviced apartments.
"We note the serviced apartment product (84 rooms) comes with a lease pre-commitment from a national hotel operator - which showcases significant confidence in the blue chip location."
Melbourne developer Jose Romero, who played AFL with North Melbourne and Western Bulldogs, was behind the approved development, which had been earmarked for completion in 2023.
Plans for the site included three towers - one with about 100 serviced apartments, a second with 50 to 60 apartments which would be sold and another with office and retail space.
It would be a major change to the city's skyline, with the development being built over 10 levels including a basement with 180 car spaces.
The development was approved by Warrnambool City Council, which received a number of objections to the proposal.
One of the objections was later withdrawn and while councillors were fully briefed on the project there was not enough opposition to trigger sending it to a meeting for councillors to decide on.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Advertisement
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.