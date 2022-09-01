A COVID-19 building boom has led the growth of a Warrnambool business which is expanding to larger premises to cater for the increased demand.
Novara Homes is on the move and is in the process of revamping its new premises into a modern sales and selection centre.
Novara Homes will relocate from Lava Street to the former Ishka premises, on the corner of Koroit and Kepler streets, in the new year.
The move will increase its showroom size and create more space for its 20 employees. It will also help service its growing clientele, with the privately-owned company building 110 homes per year.
Local builder and director Jarrod Dorney established Warrnambool Builders in 1996 and began trading as Novara Homes in 2015 to support its growth.
Operations manager Kellie Hanson said they chose the new premises for its central location at one of the city's busiest intersections and its 600-square-metre size.
"We wanted to get a new location to cement ourselves in town," Mrs Hanson said. "The building offers prime exposure with the corner frontages."
The premises were gutted and the existing ceiling lifted to expose the building's original beams and rafters and 12 new skylights installed.
She said it was now a blank canvas and the "enormous fit out" would include offices, a kitchen where meetings could be held, and a selection centre to display flooring, joinery, bricks and tiles.
"We have certainly found some hidden treasures and can't wait to see the end results," she said. "It's an exciting time for construction."
