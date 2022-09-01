Woman accused of live stream stabbing seeks sentence indication

A Portland woman charged over an alleged stabbing that was streamed live on Facebook could learn her fate this month.
Tamara Scorgie, 41, of Mitchell Crescent, is accused of stabbing a man to his left kidney in an incident that was streamed online on December 2, 2020.
She appeared in the online division of Melbourne Magistrates' Court on Thursday with her lawyer Simon Kenny seeking a sentence indication.
Ms Scorgie is charged with serious assault-related offences carrying a maximum penalty of 20 years' jail.
A prosecutor said the Office of Public Prosecutions was willing to proceed on two charges - intentionally causing injury and assaulting an emergency worker on duty - if Ms Scorgie pleaded guilty.
The charge of intentionally causing injury carries a maximum jail term of 10 years.
Judge David Brookes said Ms Scorgie would also be entitled to a sentencing discount if the matter did not proceed to trial.
The court heard Ms Scorgie had served 147 days in custody on remand before being released on Supreme Court bail in April last year.
The prosecution claimed the time already served was not an adequate sentence however Mr Kenny disagreed.
He said Ms Scorgie's remand experience was a wake up call and that since being bailed, there were no further allegations of offending.
Mr Kenny conceded his client had a criminal history but said her time in custody was during the early stages of the pandemic and the hardship of that was well-known.
He said the exact circumstances of why the alleged stabbing occurred couldn't be ascertained but the victim suffered a single stab wound and it was not a protracted attack.
Mr Kenny submitted the time his client had already served and/or a community correction order was an appropriate sentence.
During the hearing there was mention of similar cases involving injuries arising from a stabbing incident.
The judge asked to view that case law prior to making a decision.
The sentence indication was adjourned until September 9.
If Ms Scorgie doesn't accept the judge's indication on that day, she is expected to face a trial in the same court.
It is alleged the woman attended a Portland property uninvited and heavily intoxicated on December 2 about 5pm.
An argument developed between the complainant and Ms Scorgie over a $10 debt and the alleged victim was stabbed to his left kidney, which bled profusely.
Ms Scorgie was arrested on December 3 that year.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
