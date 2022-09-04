A south-west MP has added his voice to calls for a new mobile phone tower in Port Campbell.
Member for Western Victoria Stuart Grimley said in parliament on Wednesday the town needed a mobile phone tower.
"This small town is usually home to 350 people, but in summer it balloons to 5000 people," Mr Grimley said.
"On top of that, the 12 Apostles host 15,000 daytrippers daily in peak season."
Mr Grimley said it was an amenity and safety issue for residents, who experienced poor coverage during busy times.
"Minister, will your government fund these mobile tower upgrades in Port Campbell, or if you deem it not to be in your remit, will you write to your federal counterpart to ask them to fund it?" Mr Grimley said.
Port Campbell resident Sharon Cotton said an upgrade was overdue.
She said mobile phone reception was terrible.
"We all have a joke that we know town is full when our phones don't work," she said.
"I would rate it poor to fair dependent on where you are in town. Reception between here and Timboon or here to Cobden is also poor, with many black spots."
Corangamite Shire Council recently revealed its funding priorities to the state government.
Chief executive officer Andrew Mason said Port Campbell needed a new mobile phone tower and NBN upgrades.
"What we see during busy times is that the mobile network just can't cater to the number of people," he said.
"You might get 15,000 people at the 12 Apostles and another 5000 at Port Campbell - the system that's set up for a permanent population of about 350 people just can't keep up."
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
