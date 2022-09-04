The Standard

MP adds weight to call for mobile phone tower for Port Campbell

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated September 4 2022 - 1:56am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Corangamite Shire Council mayor Ruth Gstrein and chief executive officer Andrew Mason have called for a new mobile phone tower in Port Campbell.

A south-west MP has added his voice to calls for a new mobile phone tower in Port Campbell.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.