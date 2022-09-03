Hampden league week two finals: live coverage

IT'S semi-final weekend in the Hampden league.
Friendly Societies' Park will host the second semi-finals on Saturday with Koroit and North Warrnambool Eagles to go head-to-head in the football and South Warrnambool and Cobden to clash in open netball.
The Standard's Matt Hughes will cover the second semi-finals.
Cobden Recreation Reserve will host the first semi-finals on Sunday with South Warrnambool and Portland drawn in the football and Koroit and North Warrnambool Eagles in open netball.
The Standard's Justine McCullagh-Beasy will be on the sidelines.
You can follow the live blog here:
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
