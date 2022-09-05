The Standard

New dog grooming salon opens in Warrnambool

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated September 5 2022 - 12:33am, first published 12:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bark'n Billies Grooming owner Kodi Aldred with Billie the schnauzer who the new business was named after. Picture by Anthony Brady

Billie the schnauzer has earned a reputation for being heard before she is seen and now the hound is the face of a new dog grooming salon, named in her honour.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.