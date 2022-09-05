Billie the schnauzer has earned a reputation for being heard before she is seen and now the hound is the face of a new dog grooming salon, named in her honour.
Bark'n Billies Grooming opened in Warrnambool in late August and business owner Kodi Aldred didn't have to look far for inspiration, naming it after her beloved Billie, who is also pictured on the business logo.
"She barks a lot and she's usually in the shop with me," Miss Aldred said.
"Everyone I know knows her because she constantly barks at people so I thought 'why not name it after her?' I don't need a doorbell because she lets me know when people are here."
Miss Aldred is a qualified dog groomer with six years' experience.
She said the opportunity to open her own salon arose when the business she was previously employed at as the head groomer stopped offering the service.
Miss Aldred said she got into the industry because she loved animals.
"I love dogs. I just loved the idea of helping them without the vet or surgical side," she said.
"When they walk out they feel so much better. They walk out with a stride. They know they look good."
Bark'n Billies Grooming caters for small to medium dogs. She said most customers requested a full groom which included a clip, bath and blow dry. They also offer nail clipping and other related services.
Miss Aldred said qualified groomers were trained to look for diseases and knew how to clean dogs properly.
She said dog grooming was a growing industry and the services were always in demand, including during the pandemic when people were permitted to have their dogs clipped despite restrictions.
"There's not a lot of qualified groomers," Miss Aldred said. "A lot of people are struggling to get groomers and most of them are booked out."
