AUTHORS: Port Fairy Literary Weekend, various venues, runs until Sunday.
FUND-RAISER: 15 minutes of Fame, St Brigid's Crossley, doors 6pm, meals 6.30pm, music, 7pm.
OPENING: Vines of Time spring exhibition opening, Garden Studio 70, Port Fairy, 1-5pm.
LIVE MUSIC: Rage Against the Sewing Machine, Crimson Lizard and Hip Crack, Vic Hotel Warrnambool, from 8.30pm. Witch 3 Music, Commercial Hotel Terang, from 8pm. Buzzard Breath, Duke's Commercial Hotel, Koroit, from 8pm.
SHOW: Mark Vincent, Lighthouse Theatre Warrnambool, 8-10pm.
SCIENCE: Hycel STEAM: cars that run on water, Warrnambool Art Gallery, 10.30-11.10am.
THEATRE: The Lady in the Van, Port Fairy Lecture Hall, from 7.30pm.
ART: Artist talk Amos Gebhardt in conversation with Aaron Bradbrook, Warrnambool Art Gallery, 11am-noon.
MARKET: Port Fairy Farmer's Market, Railway Place, 8am-1pm.
BASKETBALL: Warrnambool Mermaids' Big V grand final series, game two, ARC Stadium, tip-off 6.30pm. game three, if required, Sunday 3pm.
FOOTBALL: Warrnambool and District: prelim final, Panmure v Kolora-Noorat, Reid Oval, 2pm. Hampden: second semi-final, Koroit versus North Warrnambool Eagles, Friendly Societies' Park, 2pm.
LIVE MUSIC: Eddie, Tom and Raff, Hotel Warrnambool, from 3pm. Songwriters showcase and Beyond Blue fund-raiser, Dale Cleves Music Warrnambool, 1-5pm. Father's Day entertainment Richard Tankard and dad jokes competition, Warrnambool RSL, 4-7pm. Grant Green and Maceo Parker play jazz, Frolic Lane, from 4.30pm.
ART: Archibool People's Choice winner announcement,Warrnambool Arts Gallery, 2-3pm.
MARKET: Fresh Market Warrnambool, Lake Pertobe, 8.30am-1pm.
FOOTBALL: Hampden: first semi-final, South Warrnambool v Portland, Cobden Recreation Reserve, 2pm.
DINNER: BPW South West alcohol free wine tasting and four-course meal with Amy Armstrong of Dry but Wet, Boxracer cafe, from 6.30pm.
PLANTING: Tree planting, Mahoney's Road, Deakin University Warrnambool, 10am-2pm.
